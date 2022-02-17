Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.12. 50,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,359,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

Specifically, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,092 shares of company stock worth $1,193,195 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Doximity by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Doximity by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

