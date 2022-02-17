DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS.

NYSE DASH opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.67. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $91.96 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -0.36.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.89.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

