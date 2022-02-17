DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DASH. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of DASH traded up $14.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,044. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $91.96 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average is $174.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

