DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 932,612 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.