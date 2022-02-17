Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $85,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,572,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,773,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

