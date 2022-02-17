Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $88.67 Million Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.13% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $88,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.19. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -117.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

