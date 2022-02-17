Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $88.09 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $88,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $140.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.96 and a 12 month high of $144.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.52.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

