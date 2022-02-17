Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $81,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.