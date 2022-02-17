Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 368 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $87,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVCO opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.29 and its 200-day moving average is $270.80. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

