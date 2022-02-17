Diego Panama Sells 4,339 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
LiveRamp stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -81.84 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $71.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
