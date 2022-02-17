DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to post $32.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.47 million. DHI Group posted sales of $32.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $138.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $140.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $156.48 million, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $163.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

DHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHX remained flat at $$6.19 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,285. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

