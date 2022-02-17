Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Up 4.6% on Strong Earnings

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $53.78. Approximately 212,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,769,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

