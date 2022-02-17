Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $55.70 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 20728282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 42,987 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,836,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

