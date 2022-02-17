Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.75. 461,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,019,207. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $190,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Devon Energy by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

