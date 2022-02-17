Dev Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.51 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $65,222.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.82 or 0.00523566 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

