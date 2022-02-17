Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DB1. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($194.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.51 ($188.08).

Shares of DB1 opened at €159.05 ($180.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 12 month high of €163.35 ($185.63). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €150.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €146.96.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

