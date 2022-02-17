Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target to €38.50

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.20 ($42.27) to €38.50 ($43.75) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACCYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accor from €31.50 ($35.80) to €32.00 ($36.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of Accor stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 47,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. Accor has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

