Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 500

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.44) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 468.13 ($6.33).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 425.30 ($5.76) on Tuesday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 391.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 363.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

