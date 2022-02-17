DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post sales of $3.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the highest is $3.80 million. DermTech posted sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $12.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.90 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $26.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DMTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in DermTech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DermTech by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DermTech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.79. 427,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74. DermTech has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.