Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,967 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

SR traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.81. 11,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

