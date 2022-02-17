Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $101,283.78 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,283.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Carole Ho sold 2,845 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $127,399.10.

On Monday, December 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after buying an additional 524,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after buying an additional 498,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

