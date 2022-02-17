DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in January

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 482.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:DNACF opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. DeNA has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.55.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

