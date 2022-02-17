Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $109,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 104.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 132.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 129,816 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.