Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,900 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 45,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,034. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBTX. Jonestrading began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

