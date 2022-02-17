DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCP. Barclays dropped their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.58.

DCP stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 3.28.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after acquiring an additional 771,729 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 525,054 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 488,738 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

