DaVita Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DaVita in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

DVA opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $51,192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

