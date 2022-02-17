Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Up 55.9% in January

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

DKDCA remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Thursday. Data Knights Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.