Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.