Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.
Shares of DAR stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
