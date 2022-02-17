Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,438 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $148.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.40 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

