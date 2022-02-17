Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

