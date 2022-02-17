Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades METAWATER (OTC:MTWTF) to “Outperform”

METAWATER (OTC:MTWTF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC MTWTF opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. METAWATER has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $17.20.
About METAWATER
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on METAWATER (MTWTF)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for METAWATER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for METAWATER and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.