Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades METAWATER (OTC:MTWTF) to “Outperform”

METAWATER (OTC:MTWTF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC MTWTF opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. METAWATER has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

About METAWATER

METAWATER Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of equipment for water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, and waste treatment facilities. It operates through the following business divisions: Plant Engineering and Service Solutions. The Plant Engineering division engages in the design and construction of machines and electric equipment for domestic and international water plants, and sewage treatment plants.

