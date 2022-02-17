Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DDAIF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Daimler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $86.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Daimler has a 12-month low of $75.21 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92.

Daimler Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

