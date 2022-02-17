Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $83,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $139.62 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

