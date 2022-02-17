Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 54,634 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,038,000 after acquiring an additional 283,832 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,165,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,125,000 after acquiring an additional 225,237 shares during the period.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

