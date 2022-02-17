Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,839 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

NYSE:CVS opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.07. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

