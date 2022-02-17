Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 158.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,648 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 26.9% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

