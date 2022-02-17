Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 31,308 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1,013.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,045. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

