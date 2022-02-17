Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $91.63 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

