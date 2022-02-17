Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 60,876 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Warner Music Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,720,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,534,000 after purchasing an additional 240,652 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMG. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of WMG opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

