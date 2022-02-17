Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 12,574 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

CLX stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.94. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.