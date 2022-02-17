CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,134.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEVMF opened at $67.45 on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

