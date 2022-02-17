CS Disco (LAW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LAW stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $69.41.
LAW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
About CS Disco
CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
