CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.59 Million

Equities analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to post $28.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $109.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $141.39 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CS Disco.

LAW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of LAW traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,395. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

