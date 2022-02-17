CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Down 10.8% This Week

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,049.11 and $19.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.