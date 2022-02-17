CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $199.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.03.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $183.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of -194.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,785 shares of company stock worth $30,651,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.