Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.14 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.030-$3.030 EPS.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,253. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $778.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

