Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,866. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

