Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
CROX stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,866. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.15.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
