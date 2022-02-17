Critical Survey: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) vs. Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NextSource Materials and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.78, suggesting a potential upside of 31.93%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% Centerra Gold -46.34% 12.71% 9.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.63) -5.57 Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.57 $408.54 million ($1.91) -4.68

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

