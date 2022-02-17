Critical Review: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) vs. International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) and International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of International Baler shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and International Baler, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.87%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than International Baler.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and International Baler’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Baler $8.99 million 1.11 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Baler.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and International Baler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A International Baler 0.29% 0.33% 0.27%

Summary

International Baler beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

International Baler Company Profile

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

