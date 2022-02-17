CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million.
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $61.97 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.10.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.