CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $61.97 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 63.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.